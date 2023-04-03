Cagliari, 3 April 2023 – The notice has been opened for the establishment of a catalog of extra-curricular educational workshops in the Sardinian and Catalan minority languages ​​of Alghero and in the Sassari, Gallurese and Tabarchino alloglot varieties, for the school years 2023-2024 and 2024 -2025. This was announced by the Councilor for Public Education and Culture, Andrea Biancareddu. The public notice will expire on May 2nd.



“The main objective, Biancareddu said, is to enhance all the languages ​​spoken in Sardinia, using them in extra-curricular educational workshops intended primarily for school students of all levels, but also for their families.”



Associations and companies that have the skills to plan and implement activities consistent with the creation of a catalog of Extracurricular Educational Workshops can participate in the notice. An essential condition is that they have a couple of operators in possession of the certification of oral knowledge of the Sardinian language as issued by the Region, according to the NARA-MI notice. The projects deemed admissible by an evaluation commission will be included in a catalog to then be selected by the educational institutes that are beneficiaries of contributions for extra-curricular laboratories in the Sardinian languages, called FRAILES.



Councilor Biancareddu also underlines that this year’s innovations mainly concern the thematic areas of the laboratories that become, Artistic and creative manual skills area, Civic education area, health and safety area, Territorial identity area, traditions and culture area, Scientific and technological area and Theatrical, cinematographic and musical activity area. The operators will be able to carry out the laboratories in all the territorial areas of the Sardinian provinces. News also for the presentation of projects. Applications can be submitted for a maximum of two laboratory projects, each of which can be carried out up to twice in a year (for a total of up to 4 laboratories a year to be carried out at the same school or at different institutes). This will guarantee the creation of a richer and more varied catalog which will have a biennial value and can in any case be updated at the beginning of the second school year.