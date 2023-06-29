Announcement of didactic concert of Guarania and presentation of the book “Memorias José Asunción Flores”

The National Secretariat of Culture (SNC) and the National Symphony Orchestra (OSN) will offer a didactic concert on guarania, which will also include the presentation of the book “Memories. Jose Asuncion Flores” by Alcibíades González Delvalle and Antonio V. Pecci, this Friday, July 30 at 7:30 pm.

The presentations will be in the Tempo Noble. Solar REAA, located at Palma 945 in the capital’s downtown area. The activity is part of the celebrations for the 152nd anniversary of the Supreme Council of the 33rd Degree of the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite for the Republic of Paraguay.

The OSN will perform the most emblematic guaranias of José Asunción Flores and other prominent composers.

Whereas the book “Memories. José Asunción Flores,” brings together the writings written by Flores during his exile in Buenos Aires, in which the musician relates the various moments of searching and creating the rhythm of guarania and his first compositions.

The editing work of the work was undertaken by Alcibíades González Delvalle and Antonio V. Pecci with the support of the National Fund for Arts and Culture (FONDEC), while the first edition was funded by the SNC.

The activity is freely accessible and free of charge, prior registration at the following link https://bit.ly/3NNu3Kk.

Source: IP Agency news portal.

