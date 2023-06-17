Home » In Sardinia four new hospitals. But the Region’s plan sparks controversy
«The new hospital in Cagliari and the other three planned on the island will be built, therefore Businco and Brotzu will be abandoned. This is why it makes no sense to continue investing in these structures». Thus the regional health councilor Carlo Doria regarding the reorganization of the hospitals in the capital.

Words that have however triggered bitter controversy. “The resolution on the new hospitals is a crime against public health,” thundered the group leader of the Progressives in the regional council Francesco Agus.

New structures are not planned only in Cagliari, but also in Sulcis, Sassari and Alghero, with the health authorities which will have to present the feasibility study by 1 August and indicate the “optimal location”, i.e. the areas to build the four new hospitals.

