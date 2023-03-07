The protest of the social welfare and social health sector in Sardinia extends. Today four of the most important acronyms (Legacoopsociali, Federsolidarietà, National coordination of host communities e Salesians for social work) have sent a letter of protest to Giunta and al Regional Counciland for appropriate knowledge also to Prosecutors of the Republic of Cagliari and Sassari – Courts for minorsal Juvenile Justice Center for Sardiniagarlic Social service offices for minors in Cagliari and Sassari – Ussmal Head of Mental Health Department for Southern Sardiniaat the Regional council for social policies e all’Anci. The representatives of the four organizations (in order, Andrea Piano, Antonello Pili e Rosario Angrisani, Anna Melis e don Francesco Preite) recalled in the note sent via Pec that «in recent months there have been numerous acts issued by the Regional Council aimed at complete the reorganization of the social welfare structures in compliance with regional law n.23 of 2005 and its implementing regulation. Attention was paid in particular to the different residential and community facilities engaged in child support. From these experiences it was decided to start the process of accreditation, certification of the responses offered in the area, as well as definition of a specific and coherent tariff system. On this path and on the consequent acts prepared by the social policies directorate of the regional health councilorship, a discussion was initiated within the social policy council which did not lead to guidelines that can be considered complete and shared among all the different subjects that compose it.

“On some of these measures, the dissent from our associations and coordinations is quite clear and we are still waiting to be heard by the sixth Commission of the Regional Council to allow us to express evaluations and proposals that arise from the daily work in the field of dozens of realities and operators. Hearing requested by us with Pec in August 2022 and which, in the face of a response that anticipated a subsequent call, has not yet been processed to date. While we have learned with great dismay, from the press of the last few weeks, that the Health Commission itself has already expressed its favorable and definitive opinion on the resolutions referred to».

“Right now, what we want to point out and bring to everyone’s attention is the situation of scarce information and uncertainty that we find on the contents of the three resolutions of 2022”, continues the note. «Overall, a situation that is at least not clear emerges with respect to the start of the provisional accreditation process, the organizational reference standards, the tariff system that will have to support it. Furthermore, one cannot hide a lack of knowledge of the procedure on the part of the different subjects that it should involve and commit, let’s think of the managing subjects but of the local authorities themselves and the municipal social services which also represent a fundamental hub of the process. In the face of these critical issues, the questions that are asked in this regard often receive non-univocal and inconsistent answers, revealing questionable margins of free interpretation and discretion of the reference regulatory framework. For these reasons, we believe it is necessary to carry out a moment of in-depth study which, involving the different players in the process, allows for clarity on the obligations and the times within which they must be implemented, on the standards which must guarantee a qualitatively homogeneous response throughout the regional territory to the needs of the boys and girls hosted in the structures, as well as on the tariff system that must be applied consistently”.

«In this direction and with these aims, in a spirit of collaboration, we are committed to quickly co-promoting a day of work and discussion capable of involving the various actors and protagonists» concludes the letter. «A moment which, with the fundamental contribution of the offices of the Directorate of Social Policies of the councillorship, of the local administrations and of the Anci, of the social services of the Juvenile Justice Prosecutor’s Office, and last but not least the operators of the Third sector, can concretely help take steps forward in building the answers that are increasingly necessary to give a future of citizenship to many boys and girls. We trust above all in the availability of the Regional Health Department and the highest institutional representatives of Sardinia, so that the observations and critical issues we are representing are taken into consideration and addressed positively. In the absence of this sensitivity and ability to listen, these structures will face progressive difficulties in carrying out their role in protecting and supporting many boys and girls. It is everyone’s responsibility – institutions, services, operators – to prevent this from happening”.