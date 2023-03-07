PR/Business Insider

March 8th is International Women’s Day – reason enough to take a look at the best games with female main characters. Whether Lara Croft from the action-packed “Tomb Raider” or the nimble and intelligent Aloy from “Horizon”: We introduce you to ten emancipated and diverse protagonists from the gaming world. Our favourite: Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice* – a title that draws players in with a unique story and important themes.

Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

Long gone are the days when women were only portrayed as supporting characters in video games: More and more games put female characters in the foreground. Whether it’s action, adventure or role-playing, these ten powerful protagonists not only battle their enemies, but also the stereotypes they face.

Between the underworld and madness: Senua from “Hellblade”

Do you like deep plots and unique gaming experiences? Then Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is worth a look. In this action-adventure game you take on the role of Senua, a Celtic warrior. She travels north to retrieve her lover’s soul from the underworld. This proves to be not so easy, as her enemies are hot on her heels: She struggles through the dangers of the underworld – and against her own demons caused by her psychosis.

The game uniquely blends mythical Norse elements and Celtic legends with Senua’s story and mental health. “Hellblade” is no easy fare – but all the more engaging as soon as you dive into the story of Senua. Binaural recordings and immersive 3D sound enhance the gaming experience so you can feel right in the middle of the action.

“Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice” for the PlayStation 4 for 19.99 euros at Saturn *

Game action for the PlayStation 4: “The Last of Us Part II”

“The Last of Us Part II” is a post-apocalyptic game that takes place in the year 2038 – five years after the first game. The teenage girl Ellie appears as a supporting character in the first part and returns as the protagonist in the second part.

Ellie and Joel have settled into a thriving and peaceful community in Wyoming after the first part of the story – until a violent incident spoils the picture. Ellie vows revenge and embarks on a journey through the abandoned remains of Seattle. Along the way, she battles the infected, unfamiliar environments, and her own morale. In the gameplay you will encounter themes such as forgiveness, love and loss. With the dark and emotional narrative, this game pushes the boundaries of video game stories.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Lara Croft on a treasure hunt

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is known for its stunning visuals, intense gameplay, epic storyline – and last but not least… Lara Croft as a protagonist.

The Tomb Raider series is an absolute classic among video games. Since 1996, players have followed the adventures of archaeologist and explorer Lara Croft – one of the strongest and most fearless female protagonists in video game history. Her acrobatic skills, intelligence and bravery are just a few of the attributes that have made her famous as a game heroine.

The reboots of the series feature a deeper storyline and character development from Lara Croft. The third part “Shadow of the Tomb Raider” takes place in South America, where she finds an artifact-rich tomb and has to save the world from an apocalyptic event. In the open game world you solve numerous puzzles, acquire new skills and fight against all kinds of enemies.

Watch “Shadow of the Tomb Raider” for the Xbox One for 18.00 euros at Amazon *

Watch “Shadow of the Tomb Raider” for the PC for 19.95 euros at Otto *

Relaxing game with a female main character: “Gris”

In this game, the young protagonist is on guard Gris in a surreal world full of puzzles and challenges. She then explores the colorful surroundings and acquires new skills to continue her journey. Her goal: to find her voice, which she loses at the beginning of the game. Grief and loss are central themes in the game, and as the lead character, Gris learns to overcome her fears and pain and heal herself. The 2D game impresses with impressive, artistic graphics, a captivating soundtrack and a deep and sensitive story. Unlike most of the games on this list, Gris is a rather calm and relaxing game, devoid of dangerous adventures and constantly lurking enemies.

Open-world role-playing game with protagonist: “Horizon: Zero Dawn”

Similar to The Last of Us Part II, Horizon: Zero Dawn is set in a post-apocalyptic world. Here, however, it is not infected people, but huge machines that threaten humanity and occupy the living space. In this open-world action RPG, you take on the role of Aloy, a brave hunter and warrior. She grew up in a world shaped by tribes and tribal feuds.

Aloy relies on their agility and intelligence to hold their own against the giant, mechanical creatures. Along the way, she explores a mysterious past to uncover the mysteries of her world.

Games with a female main character: “Life is Strange”

“Life is Strange” should not be missing from the list of top games with a female main character: Here you see the world from the perspective of Maxine „Max“ Caulfield, a photography student. The protagonist discovers that she has an unusual ability: she can turn back time. She uses this ability to save her friend Chloe’s life and help her solve the disappearance of a classmate. Along the way, the two uncover the dark secrets of the city of Arcadia Bay. You too can turn back time in the course of the story and make decisions that influence the game process. Max appears as a complex and sensitive protagonist who is confronted with issues such as depression, bullying and family conflicts.

View “Life is Strange: Arcadia Bay Collection” for the Nintendo Switch for EUR 37.99 at Saturn *

Sci-Fi-Action in „Mass Effect: Legendary Edition“

In the futuristic sci-fi world of the “Mass Effect” series, humanity coexists with other alien races. The players take on the role of Commander Shepard – either as an elite female or as an elite soldier. Shepard is on a mission to save the galaxy and fight threats. The first part appeared in 2007, since then three more parts have been added.

In 2021, the developer studio BioWare released a new edition of the first three parts, “Mass Effect: Legendary Edition”. The plot focuses on discovering new worlds, establishing diplomatic relations and fighting against threats that want to wipe out the entire galaxy. The intriguing sci-fi setting and epic storyline are the game’s hallmarks.

“Celeste”: Madeline’s jump-‘n’-run adventure

Are you a fan of classic platformer games? Then “Celeste” is the right game for you: In this indie platform game, over 700 levels full of obstacles, traps and unique abilities await you. The protagonist Madeline wants to climb to the top of Celeste Mountain to overcome her fears and self-doubt. As the game progresses, she discovers that she is not alone – she meets other characters who will help her achieve her goal. “Celeste” is known for its challenging levels, beautiful music, and heartfelt story about self-acceptance.

The download game will also be released as a disc version for the PlayStation and the Nintendo Switch in the summer. You can pre-order the title at Media Markt, for example.

Watch “Celeste” for the PlayStation 4 for EUR 34.99 at Media Markt*

“Control: Ultimate Edition”: Gripping action-adventure including expansions

Control is an action-adventure video game developed by Remedy Entertainment and published in 2019. The game turns around Jesse thread, a young woman traveling to New York City. There she wants to find the Federal Bureau of Control (FBC) and look for her missing brother. The FBC is a supernatural organization dealing with paranormal activity – in her unpredictable state, she is taken over by Jesse. On her mission to unravel the mystery of the FBC, Jesse is faced with numerous extraordinary creatures.

The “Ultimate Edition” of the game was released in 2021 for the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X and contains the main game as well as the two expansions “The Foundation” and “AWE”.

Are you looking for more games for the PlayStation 5? In our guide we present the best games: PS5: These are the best games for the Playstation 5 in 2022.

Video game with protagonist: “Beyond: Two Souls” for the PlayStation 3

Drama, action and adventure: “Beyond: Two Souls” combines all these aspects. The game revolves around the story of the main female character Jodie Holmes, a girl with supernatural abilities. She is closely linked to the spirit Aiden, which you can also play as a character.

In 26 episodes you experience Jodie’s story. The special feature: The sections are told in non-chronological order. Sometimes you slip into the role of a child, sometimes that of an adult woman. The choices you make will affect the course of subsequent episodes. Themes such as identity, family, death and the limits of human nature are part of the game. The game features an engaging story, a mix of action sequences, puzzle solving and interactive cinematics.