Today, Saturday 4 March, on the occasion of World Obesity Day Uisp, the Italian Union of Sport for All and SIEDP, the Italian Society of Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetology, with the support of the Parma section of the Red Cross, an appointment for young and old at the park della Cittadella, from 9 to 13, to promote the adoption of a healthy lifestyle and proper nutrition.

The Parma university hospital adheres to the initiative and participates in the day with Maria Elisabeth Street, member of the SIEDP steering committee and head of pediatric endocrinology, and Viviana Patianna, SIEDP regional contact person and specialist of the pediatric clinic directed by Susanna Esposito.

Pediatrician endocrinologists, nurses, dietitians and motor activity experts will be available to children and their parents to disseminate information and advice, useful for combating a sedentary lifestyle and reducing childhood obesity.

“The intent – specifies Street – is to promote the adoption of a healthy lifestyle through knowledge of the effects of an active life and proper nutrition on the prevention of overweight, obesity and for a healthy future life expectancy . We will also provide some practical advice, debunking false myths. For example – concludes Street – it is often mistakenly thought that children, having to grow up, have to eat more than adults. In reality, a child’s caloric requirement is lower and he also needs a correct feeding rhythm and variety of foods”.

There are also many activities on offer. During the morning, check-ups will be carried out in the camper, made available by the Red Cross of Parma, with measurements of weight, height, waist circumference, blood pressure and blood sugar. Recommendations will be provided to parents and simple games to be played at home and outdoors will be provided, with suggestions for equipping a do-it-yourself gym starting from recycled elements.

At the end of the event, a frisbee will be given to all participants, the symbol of the event: playing and relaunching, moving and having fun to fight a sedentary lifestyle.

Parma is one of the 4 cities chosen by the Italian Society of Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetology for the national appointment together with Genoa, Naples and Messina. The initiative at the local level has the sponsorship of the University, the university hospital, the Municipality of Parma and the collaboration of the Red Cross committee of Parma.

World Obesity Day, promoted by the World Health Organization, was created to raise awareness among citizens and encourage practical solutions to tackle the global problem of obesity, which affects about 800 million people worldwide and is expected to increase in childhood obesity by to 60% by the end of 2030. Overall, one out of four 8-9 year old children is overweight in the province of Parma.