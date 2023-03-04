All will be available for play from March 7th.

I’m so excited to be here today to reveal March’s PlayStation Plus Games of the Month. The monthly game lineup Battlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons and CODE VEIN will be available to PlayStation Plus members from Tuesday, March 7 to Monday, April 3.

Let’s take a closer look at each game.

“Battlefield 2042” | PS4, PS5

Battlefield 2042 is an exciting first-person shooter that marks the return of the iconic and classic Total War franchise. The background is set in a near-future world changed by turmoil. With the help of the squad and a variety of cutting-edge weapons and vehicles, players must adapt to and conquer the ever-changing battlefield. “Battlefield 2042” PlayStation 5 version* can support up to 128 players to play online at the same time, bringing unprecedented scale of war on the vast battlefields around the world. Players will be able to enjoy many large-scale experiences, from updated multiplayer modes such as Conquer and Breakout to the brand new Hazard Zone.

*PlayStation 4 version can support up to 64 players to play at the same time.

《Minecraft Dungeons》| PS4

Deus in an all-new action-adventure game inspired by classic dungeon crawlers and set in the world of Minecraft. You can go solo through the dungeon, or team up with friends. Up to four players can work together to save the villagers and bring down the villainous Archbishop in action-packed, treasure-filled, and multi-level action-packed epic quests. Unlock dozens of unique props and enchanted weapons to unleash powerful special attacks. Use melee swings to fight in close quarters, fall back for ranged attacks, or equip heavy armor and act as a tank head-on to fight your way through enemies!

“CODE VEIN Code Vein” | PS4

Team up with an AI partner in this story-driven maze game, or step into a world headed for destruction with friends in co-op multiplayer mode, gathering forces to coordinate with each other to defend against raids or take on powerful enemies. Choose from a variety of weapons including bayonets, axes and spears. Use powerful blood code enhancements to enhance the character’s abilities, obtain new equipment, upgrade characters, and become a stronger existence to fight against fallen ghosts.

Last Chance to Download February Games

PlayStation Plus members can also play Evil Dead: The Game, World of Oriole, Destiny 2: Beyond the Light, Mafia: Definitive Edition and “Sword Art Online Beyond the Shore Journey” was added to the game save library.

