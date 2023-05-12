INAUGURATION OF A NEW DISPENSER OF NEWSPAPERS AND MAGAZINES AT THE CONA HOSPITAL

Reading your favorite newspaper can be a comfort even when you’re in the hospital, perhaps waiting for news about a relative. And in one spirit of humanization of hospital and reception environments, was officially inaugurated this morning (Thursday 11 May 2023), at the Cona hospital, a vending machine for newspapers and magazineslocated in the common areas of the commercial area of ​​the hospital (on the mezzanine floor, in the same corridor as the bar).

This is one of the projects that the Company is carrying out with a view to hospitality and that, after covid, they will be able to resume more fully. They range from various forms of entertainment for the patients who can use them (mainly pediatric and geriatric), to the embellishment of environments with paintings by local artists, to the implementation of services such as, for example, the press distributor.

The inauguration was attended by the General Manager of the Ferrara Healthcare Companies, Dr. Monica Calamai and the National President of FIEG (Italian Federation of Newspaper Publishers), Andrea Riffeser Monti.

“The relationship between healthcare companies and the press is very important and must be based on correctness and clarity of relationships”, Dr. Calamai said. “And more generally it is essential for public administrations, and in particular for health ones, to tell about themselves, in order to give more and more information and tools to citizens with a view to empowering the user. In the same way, the reception projects that we are carrying out are important, including the press distributor of Today is an example”.

“Our job as publishers is to narrate the territories and the subjects, public and private, who operate in the territories – said the president Fieg Riffeser Monti – and at the same time, with initiatives like this, we want to encourage the reading of all newspapers, an added value for public opinion”.

In the photo, from left: Monica Calmai, Andrea Riffeser Monti