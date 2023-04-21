Inclusive play area and new outdoor gym, inauguration in Oste on Saturday [notiziediprato.it]

The appointment is in via Toti at the “Gandhi” garden: six tools for training in the open air, suitable for everyone, and an inclusive play space to give children with motor disabilities the opportunity to play with their peers

The inauguration of the new play area and outdoor gym in the “Mahatma Gandhi” garden in via Toti in Oste is scheduled for Saturday 22 April at 11. The mayor Simone Calamai and the councilor for the environment and public parks, Alberto Vignoli, will participate. The green space in via Toti, which houses the colored benches dedicated to the promotion of rights, is enriched with new play equipment that will allow all children, including those with disabilities, to play and interact with their peers, as well as a space for physical activity and outdoor training. The Municipality of Montemurlo, thanks to an investment of 50,000 euros, of which 10,000 obtained from the funds for inclusion from the Pratese Area Health Society, wanted to complete the offer of services to the citizens of the garden which is located a few steps from the very central via Oste and the “Nuova Europa” bowling alley.

The area dedicated to fitness consists of six pieces of equipment divided between isotonic, cardiovascular and free body exercises, thus obtaining a complete training space, just like in a real gym, suitable for every person and level of athletic preparation. The outdoor gym, in fact, offers two machines for isotonic training of the chest and shoulders and legs, one is specific for activating the muscles of the lower part of the body, while the other two machines will be used to tone the abdominal and of the waist, finally a more complex machine can be used for free body exercises on the arms, chest and abdomen. The inclusive play area consists of five play stations for children, three of which (the spring-tractor, the basket swing and the apple labyrinth game) are also accessible by children with mobility difficulties. A shared gaming experience suitable for everyone.