E-mail system at Chemnitz University of Technology disrupted – workaround set up | TUCcurrent

Universitätsrechenzentrum has set up a workaround to fix an error when sending and receiving emails – emails sent on April 20, 2023 between 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. should be sent again to be on the safe side

The university computer center (URZ) of the Technical University of Chemnitz has identified problems in the mail system of the TU Chemnitz. These disruptions manifest themselves, among other things, in a delayed or interrupted receipt or transmission of e-mails.

A recent workaround (As of April 20, 2023, 7:45 p.m) fixes the problem.

Emails sent between 4pm and 7:30pm should be resent as a precaution.

Matthias Fejes
20.04.2023

