Quite a tough group, but a clear goal. Czech handball players know their opponents for qualifying for the EC

The Norwegian coach of the national team, Bent Dahl, could imagine even easier opponents. “I think we got into a relatively tough group where the Netherlands are the favourites. Portugal and Finland will fight for second place. The group could have been lighter, but we take what we got,” he assessed.

The Czechs played against the Netherlands, the 2019 world champions, in a warm-up match in March. They lost 29:37. “I have very good knowledge of this team, they are undoubtedly among the top six in the world,” said Dahl. Portugal was challenged by the national team in the qualifiers for the European Championship 2020, they won 31:20 at home, then the race for promotion to the tournament was ended by the covid pandemic.

“Portugal is a very interesting team with a number of technical and talented players who continue to make good progress. I don’t have that much knowledge about Finland, so we have to work on getting all the information and be as prepared as possible for the match,” continued the Norwegian coach.

Photo: Hana Vrbková/Czech handball

Pivot of the Czech women’s handball team Alena Stellnerová and Norwegian coach Bent Dahl

As the championship expands to 24 teams, the top two teams in the table and the four best teams from fourth place advance to it. The host countries Austria, Switzerland and Hungary are already certain to participate, as well as the defending champion from Norway.

The opening qualifying matches will take place in October. “The first step is to master the autumn part, which can be crucial. In connection with the subsequent World Cup, it will be even more important that we concentrate as much as possible,” concluded Dahl.

