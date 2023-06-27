Home » Indiana Jones, Harrison Ford on fourth film: ‘It wasn’t the ending I always hoped for’ | Cinema
During a recent interview, Harrison Ford talked about the fifth film of Indiana Jones and of the themes explored in contrast to the previous chapter, The realm of the crystal skull.

Six years ago I started thinking about trying to make another one. I wanted it to talk about age because it would have closed the story in the best waythe actor explained. “The last film fell into a bit of a bind, it wasn’t the ending or closure I always hoped for“.

On his farewell to the character he then added: “It’s not a bittersweet feeling, no. It’s time for me to grow up“.

The release date of Indiana Jones 5 (The Dial of Destiny) is set for the June 28 in Italy. Find all the information on the film in our profile.

