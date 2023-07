by Constanze Loeffler

19.07.2023

4 Min.

To date, an estimated 15 million people worldwide can no longer smell properly after being infected with the corona virus – some of those affected come to doctors from the first wave of infection. What can you do to help the sense of smell return?

