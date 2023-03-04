Home Health infections and deaths are decreasing
Health

infections and deaths are decreasing

by admin
infections and deaths are decreasing

Covid infections are starting to decrease again in Italy and a drop in the number of deaths is confirmed.

In the week from February 24th to March 2nd26,684 new cases of Covid-19 were registered, down 9.4% compared to the previous week (when they were 29,443).

There were 228 deaths in 7 days, with a reduction of 6.6% compared to the previous week (when there were 244).

These are the data from the weekly bulletin of the Ministry of Health, which photograph the trend of the epidemiological situation from Covid-19.

Go to the special of Rainews.it – ​​Covid all the numbers

See also  Vitamin D, those who take certain drugs must be careful: here are what they are

You may also like

Health care reforms: Focus on the essentials

Shortage of general practitioners and paediatricians, Asp of...

Dengue: Brazil now hopes, new vaccine approved –...

Cambodia: girl dies of H5N1 bird flu –...

Padua, car ends up in a canal in...

Curiosity yes, routine no – What keeps the...

so he felt bad – breaking latest news

Visits, screenings and lights on monuments for Kidney...

The ECB “discovers” that inflation is caused by...

Football: Milan; knee sprain trauma for Brahim Diaz...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy