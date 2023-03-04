Covid infections are starting to decrease again in Italy and a drop in the number of deaths is confirmed.

In the week from February 24th to March 2nd26,684 new cases of Covid-19 were registered, down 9.4% compared to the previous week (when they were 29,443).

There were 228 deaths in 7 days, with a reduction of 6.6% compared to the previous week (when there were 244).

These are the data from the weekly bulletin of the Ministry of Health, which photograph the trend of the epidemiological situation from Covid-19.

