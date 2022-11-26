The increase in hospitalizations due to Covid that occurred in the last week of the hospital in Cremona has led the health facility to increase the alert. In particular, visits to patients by friends and family have been temporarily suspended in the Medicine department. A decision taken by the head physician, Matteo Giorgi Pierfranceschi, as a precaution, also in order not to put the most fragile patients at risk.

For the moment, the stop to visits only concerns the weekend, but on Monday the head physician will reassess the situation in the light of the new data, and will decide what to do.





