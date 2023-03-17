Treat painful cracks gently

Stuttgart – They cause pain, they burn and they can tear again every time you laugh, yawn or eat. On World Oral Health Day on March 20, 2023, the Baden-Württemberg State Pharmacy Association (LAV) explains the various causes and what those affected can do about it.

“The causes of rhagades at the corners of the mouth are very different. They range from very dry skin to skin infections caused by fungi, bacteria or viruses, ill-fitting dentures to a lack of vitamins and minerals,” explains Friederike Habighorst-Klemm, member of the board and patient representative of the LAV. “Because the cracks in the corners of the mouth have very different causes, those affected should seek advice from the pharmacy. It is important to recognize the trigger, eliminate it and then use the right ointment or gel for the healing.” Because which treatment is used is very individual and only becomes apparent in the direct, personal consultation. The pharmacist explains: “If the senior is affected with new teeth, it will not help him in the long term if he simply buys an ointment and uses it. In this case, I advise him to visit the dentist to have his teeth adjusted better. He can apply a disinfecting gel for the current symptoms.” If a young woman has the cracks, a vegan or vegetarian diet could be the reason, or heavy menstrual bleeding led to an iron deficiency. According to Habighorst-Klemm, a medical examination should be carried out here so that the causes can really be treated.

In general, however, it is important that the area does not become dry, otherwise it will tear again and again. “But please do not keep your tongue and saliva wet,” advises Habighorst-Klemm, “because the saliva contains bacteria that can infect the wound and the salts in the saliva also dry out the skin!” A conventional lip balm is also not very helpful for torn corners of the mouth, as the waxes contained do not penetrate deep enough into the skin. Disinfectant gels or nourishing ointments provide relief. “Once the small open wound has been disinfected, I would be happy to recommend a healing ointment with witch hazel or panthenol. These active ingredients ensure that the skin regenerates, stores moisture and the areas quickly grow back. Anyone who frequently suffers from dry and chapped lips in winter can also use these healing ointments as a preventive measure,” is the pharmacist’s tip.

