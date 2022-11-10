Home Health Influence 2022, that’s when it will peak
L’influenza “is circulating but it is not yet endemic, there are reports of cases but there is still an aftermath of a favorable climatic season that limits the spread. the key month where it will hit hard will be December with the arrival of the cold, for this it is necessary that elderly and frail people get vaccinated “. Thus at beraking latest news Health Massimo Andreonihead of infectious disease at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic in Rome and scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit).

