“I saw a growing Juventus in the reading of the match – said the Juventus coach Allegri after the victory over Verona, the fifth consecutive in Serie A -. Congratulations to the team, he played the game he had to do”. Juve have risen from the top four but remain at -10 from Napoli who “are doing extraordinary things. We continue to follow our growth path, also from the point of view of mentality. Now we have a good ranking. We can be optimistic” .

On the Argentines: “About Maria and Paredes? They didn’t hold back, there is a World Cup close by, it is normal that they unconsciously leave something behind. It does not happen only to them, but to the entire Serie A … However, their entry is positive stat on a technical level “. On the red remedied by Alex Sandro at the end of the season: “His expulsion is worth a goal for us, he avoided the Verona draw. He should be given a prize, not a fine. There Paredes should have fouled before”. Perin’s choice? “He was fine and it is right that he played.” And looking at January: “The players who will return from the World Cup do not know how they will be. Chiesa and Pogba will come from a long period of inactivity. Now let’s think of Lazio. We have a last effort to make on Sunday, the ranking should not be looked at now, it will be looked at. at the end of February when we will see in what conditions we will be “.