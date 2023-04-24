Influenza, the circular with the recommendations for the 2023-2024 season

Published the Circular 21 April 2023 “Prevention and control of influenza: recommendations for the 2023-2024 season”drawn up by the General Directorate of Health Prevention, in discussions with the National Institute of Health and submitted to the Interregional Coordination of Prevention and the National Technical Advisory Group on Vaccinations (National Immunization Technical Advisory Group – NITAG).

The document contains a description of the flu, the prevention measures, including non-pharmacological ones, the indications of the World Health Organization on the composition of flu vaccines, those on dosage and method of administration and the current recommendations for age and risk groups specific indicating the choice (or options) of influenza vaccine currently available for use in Italy.

Vaccination is the most effective influenza prevention strategy. Influenza is a respiratory disease that can manifest itself in forms of varying severity which in some cases can lead to hospitalization and even death. Some population groups, such as young children, pregnant women, people with co-morbidities and the elderly, may be at increased risk of serious flu complications such as viral pneumonia, secondary bacterial pneumonia and worsening of underlying medical conditions.

In consideration of the epidemiological situation relating to the circulation of respiratory viruses in the 2022-2023 season, the Circular recommends, compatibly with the availability of the vaccine, to bring forward the flu vaccination campaigns from the beginning of October and offer vaccination to eligible individuals at any time during the flu season, even if they show up late for vaccination.

