Violante: “Meloni is extraneous to fascism. Giorgia pushes away the extremists”

Violante: “The premier will overcome the retrograde nostalgia of the Right”

Luciano Violating he sides with Giorgia Melons. The former magistrate, politician and president of the Camera dal 1996 al 2001has no doubts about the prime minister’s position in view of the 25 Aprilthe Feast of Liberation. “After the war, all political leaders, including Admiral– explains Violante to Corriere della Sera – they made a positive effort to build a new relationship between the State e popular masses who had never known the democracy. Giorgia Meloni is alien to fascism; is working to build a conservative party Italian. It will never be my party, but I hope it succeeds. It will overcome nostalgia existing retrogrades a rightand left, I hope, we will have to decide to build a large reform party“.

“Right and left – continues Violante al Corriere – are no longer the big ones twentieth-century categories. There are more right and more left. Georgia Melons must keep its electorate together, drive out extremists and build a future without nostalgiaOf racismsof ignorance. It is a difficult task, but the subjective and objective conditions exist for the project to succeed. I believe that page is closed definitely. It is the inadequate behavior of a few people, with institutional responsibilities, that damage the credibility of Italy and are used by our competitors on the international scene. They should realize that.”

