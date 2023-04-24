The Chinese ambassador in France questions the sovereignty of the former Soviet states. Storm over Beijing trying to mend

BEIJING – After the storm unleashed by the words of the Chinese ambassador in France, Beijing try putting a patch. But the damage is already done, Europe asks for clarifications, the Baltic States – Estonia, Lithuania e Latvia – the Chinese ambassadors accredited to their respective governments have summoned for today.

Last Friday during an interview on the French TV channel Lcianswering a question about Crimea, Lu Shaye had questioned the sovereignty of the former Soviet countries, Ukraine including.