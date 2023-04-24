Home » The Chinese ambassador in France questions the sovereignty of the former Soviet states. Storm over Beijing trying to mend
The Chinese ambassador in France questions the sovereignty of the former Soviet states. Storm over Beijing trying to mend

BEIJING – After the storm unleashed by the words of the Chinese ambassador in France, Beijing try putting a patch. But the damage is already done, Europe asks for clarifications, the Baltic States – Estonia, Lithuania e Latvia – the Chinese ambassadors accredited to their respective governments have summoned for today.

Last Friday during an interview on the French TV channel Lcianswering a question about Crimea, Lu Shaye had questioned the sovereignty of the former Soviet countries, Ukraine including.

