Health

Innovative Research in Pisa: Whole Brain Perineuronal Network Mapping for the First Time

A research team from the Scuola Normale Superiore of Pisa has developed the first complete atlas of the perineuronal networks present in over 600 brain regions. These networks are made up of proteins and carbohydrates and are found in the brain of mammals. This important discovery could lead to a better understanding of how the brain works and the search for new therapies for neurological disorders. The team studied perineuronal networks in various species, including mice and monkeys, providing valuable insights into brain structure and interactions.

