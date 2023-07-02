Insect Invasion: Aphids Take Over New York Amid Poor Air Quality

Title: Insects Swarm New York City Amid Hazy Air Quality, Health Officials Say No Cause for Concern

Amid the hazy and poor air quality in the New York area caused by wildfires in Canada, residents encountered an unexpected annoyance – swarms of insects. While social media was abuzz with questions and concerns about these bugs, health officials clarified that there is no known risk to public health. Entomologists have identified these insects as aphids, which are commonly found feeding on tree leaves and secreting honeydew. Despite the annoyance caused by their presence, experts assure New Yorkers that these insects do not pose any health concerns.

Martine Perez, a resident of the Upper East Side, shared her experience of having insects fly up her nose, emphasizing the unpleasantness of the situation. This incident fueled the viral discussion on social media platforms, with users asking for explanations and sharing videos and images of the insect swarms.

The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene issued a statement to quell fears, assuring the public that these insects do not present a known risk to public health. The department is currently investigating the infestation and will share any relevant health information that may arise from the investigation.

Dr. David Grimaldi, an entomologist from the Museum of Natural History, shed light on some key questions about the insects. He confirmed that they are aphids and explained that they may either be native species or species that were introduced years ago. These aphids primarily feed on plant fluids, such as tree leaves, and secrete sugary secretions known as honeydew, which ants and other insects feed on. The abundance of aphids in New York City this year is attributed to population cycles and favorable weather conditions.

Dr. Corrie Moreau, a professor of entomology at Cornell University, also contributed to the discussion, stating that the unusually high number of aphids this year is likely due to a mild winter. Moreau believes that these insects are swarming to coordinate reproduction.

While New Yorkers are already concerned about the poor air quality caused by the wildfires, health officials emphasize that the presence of these insects does not worsen the air quality nor pose additional health risks. The air quality index (AQI) reached a hazardous level, crossing 150, with a threshold of 200 triggering a text alert system. People with respiratory or heart problems are advised to avoid outdoor activities during this period.

The ultimate question that remains is how long both the poor air quality and the insect swarms will persist. Experts suggest that the lifespan of the aphids will largely depend on weather conditions, with mild temperatures and high humidity likely to prolong their presence.

As New York City grapples with poor air quality caused by Canadian wildfires, residents also have to contend with the presence of swarming aphids. While the sight of these insects might be unsettling, health officials assure the public that there are no known health concerns associated with their presence. Experts attribute the insect population boom to favorable weather conditions and population cycles. As New Yorkers brace for the duration of these challenges, the hope is that both the poor air quality and the insect swarms will abate soon.

