Insight into the RefluxSupportZone app: The interview with the founder

Alexander Strauss: Welcome to today’s interview! We have a very special guest with us today who will tell us more about the RefluxSupportZone app. Hello and thank you for being here. Can you please tell us a bit about yourself and how you came up with the idea to develop this app?

Marco Brodbeck: Hello and thank you for the invitation! I am very happy to be here. My name is Marco Brodbeck and I have heartburn and silent reflux myself. This challenge inspired me to help other people who are struggling with similar problems. Some time ago I even had a difficult operation that almost cost me my life. This experience inspired me to find a solution and to be a support to others.

Alexander Strauss: That sounds really impressive and inspiring. How exactly does the RefluxSupportZone app work and what features does it offer users?

Marco Brodbeck: The RefluxSupportZone app is designed to help people with heartburn and silent reflux improve their quality of life. In the app, users can track their symptoms to identify possible triggers. It also offers personalized nutrition tips that cater to individual preferences and needs. We want to help users identify trigger foods and find relief.

Alexander Strauss: That sounds really promising. Are there any other features to be added in the future?

Marco Brodbeck: Definitely! The RefluxSupportZone app is still under development, but we have big plans for its further development. In the near future we will be adding video tutorials with specific exercises to help users alleviate their discomfort. We are also planning to integrate a chat function to give users the opportunity to exchange information and provide mutual support. And last but not least, a forum where they can share their experiences.

Alexander Strauss: That sounds really promising! Where can our listeners learn more about the app and stay up to date?

Marco Brodbeck: In order not to miss anything, you can already follow us on Instagram under the name “refluxsupportzone”. There we regularly share updates, information and tips about heartburn and silent reflux. As soon as the app is available, we will announce it there. Helping others is close to my heart and I look forward to helping them on the RefluxSupportZone app.

Alexander Strauss: Many thanks for these exciting insights! It was really inspiring to learn more about the RefluxSupportZone app and how personal your motivation is. We wish you every success in the further development and release of the app!

Marco Brodbeck: Thank you for the opportunity to be here and talk about it. I hope that the RefluxSupportZone app will help many people find their way to better health.

RefluxSupportZone is a dedicated company specializing in supporting people with heartburn and silent reflux. It is a matter close to our hearts to help those affected to alleviate their symptoms and improve their quality of life. Based on personal experience and in-depth expertise, we offer an innovative app that offers customized support, extensive information and valuable resources.

