Emanuel Late Lat is coming to Crvena zvezda | Sport

The center forward from Ivory Coast will soon wear the red and white jersey.

Source: Profimedia

Emmanuel Late Lat (24 years, 177 centimeters), striker from the Ivory Coast, will soon come to Crvena zvezda, “Sportski žurnal” announced. The center forward will join Barak Bahar’s team in a week at the latest and will be part of the team until July 2, when the Serbian champions will travel to Russia for a preparatory tournament.

“Crvena zvezda will pay compensation of around two million euros“, writes the Belgrade newspaper, with the explanation that the price is so high because Late Lat played excellently for St. Gallen on loan from his native Atalanta. He scored 16 goals in Switzerland, in the last four rounds he “added gas” and was the scorer as many as six times .

He will take a place in the attack next to Jean-Philippe Crasso, and he will fill the vacant position created with the departure of Aleksandar Pešić to Ferencvaros. It is interesting that Late Lat and Pešić were teammates in Atalanta, where Late Lat arrived in 2016, but from season to season he went on loan to breaking latest news, Pistoiese, Carrareze, Imoleza, Pjanese, Pro Patria, SPAL and finally to St. Galen.

Source: Profimedia

In the current transfer window, Zvezda brought in goalkeeper Omri Glazer from Hapoel Ber Sheva, defensive midfielder Edmund Ada from Spartak Subotica, forward Jean-Philippe Crassot from Saint Etienne, winger Peter Olajinka from Slavia Prague, central and defensive midfielder Marko Stamenić from Copenhagen, and she also signed a contract with her student Jovan Šljivić, who loaned the “week” and will be competing for the midfield next season.