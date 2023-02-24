8
Who sleeps does not catch fish. That’s what popular culture says. But for science, sleeping little and badly also means putting your heart at risk. It’s a lot. Those who deal with insomnia could see the probability of suffering a heart attack rise by 69%. The dangers would be greater for women. But that’s not enough. If you stay under five hours of sleep a night, the enemy heart attack could become much more threatening in terms of frequency.
