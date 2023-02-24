Home Health Insomniacs have a 69% increased risk of heart attack
Who sleeps does not catch fish. That’s what popular culture says. But for science, sleeping little and badly also means putting your heart at risk. It’s a lot. Those who deal with insomnia could see the probability of suffering a heart attack rise by 69%. The dangers would be greater for women. But that’s not enough. If you stay under five hours of sleep a night, the enemy heart attack could become much more threatening in terms of frequency.

