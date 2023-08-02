Insufficient Funds Threaten Public Health: The Need for Additional Billions

Healthcare quality and quantity at risk: lack of funds

Last March, concerns were raised about the lack of funds for healthcare in the Regions, amounting to 5.2 billion euros for Covid-19 expenses until 2021. However, as time passes, expensive energy and general inflation have worsened the debt situation. The health system is now in danger of collapsing, despite hopes of securing adequate funding by April.

The current situation poses a significant risk to both the quality and quantity of public health services. Merely tightening the belt and cutting costs is not enough, and it is unnecessary considering the accumulating individual needs and debts resulting from the ongoing pandemic.

To alleviate the crisis, an additional 15 billion euros of public financing is needed for healthcare. However, the government’s economic and financial document (Def) only increases spending by 4.9 billion euros. This increase fails to account for inflation, contract renewals for doctors, and various other factors, rendering it ineffectual in addressing the mounting costs.

In response to this dire reality, Health Minister Orazio Schillaci is seeking a meeting with Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti to request an additional 3-4 billion euros in the next maneuver. The current funding gap must be filled, and the responsibility rests with the Regions to contribute their share.

In addition to seeking increased funding, Minister Schillaci has proposed a new tax as another potential solution. The idea of imposing a tax on wagers and bets, suggested by Franco Zaffini, President of the Health and Work commission of Palazzo Madama, aims to generate additional revenue. However, even with this proposed tax, there is a risk of not meeting the necessary costs, leaving limited room for maneuver in the coming year.

The situation is critical, and urgent action must be taken to safeguard the public health sector. The risks faced include the appointment of a commissioner and repayment plans, which could result in a decline in performance and the blocking of new hires, ultimately affecting the quality of healthcare services received by citizens.

The Minister of Health‘s meeting with the Economy Minister and the subsequent actions taken by the Regions will determine the fate of the national public service. It remains to be seen whether sufficient funds will be allocated to meet the pressing needs of the healthcare system and prevent its impending collapse.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

