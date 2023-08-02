Renault at the Guaranda Fair Expo 2023 – EntornoInteligente

Quito, July 19, 2023.- Renault, in constant closeness to the public, participated in the Expo Feria Guaranda 2023, this was one of the relevant events in the automotive sector in the region; where professionals and enthusiasts from the automotive world had the opportunity to learn about innovations and trends.

The French automaker presented its range of vehicles at the meeting, where attendees discovered and experienced up close the quality, design and advanced technology of the Renault Kwid, Logan, Stepway and Duster. Trade advisors of the brand provided detailed information to interested customers.

The participation of Automotores y Anexos SA – Renault in the Expo Feria Guaranda reinforced its commitment to bring its products and services closer to customers and followers in this city. The brand will continue to establish a strong presence in the local market and prides itself on offering reliable, efficient and attractive vehicles to its loyal customers.

About Renault

Renault was created in France in 1898 by Louis Renault, passionate about automotive innovation and competition. Through these years, Renault has managed to become one of the leading brands in the global automotive sector and is one of those that leads the technology of the future with its 100% electric vehicles. As part of the brand’s DNA, it is one of the protagonists in Formula 1, Formula E, and Dakar, achieving several championships and victories around the world. In Ecuador, the brand is represented by Automotores y Anexos SA since 1999 and currently has 24 service centers nationwide, becoming one of the most recognized brands in the country.

Automotores y Anexos, SA, 60 years of experience:

60 years have elapsed since Automotores y Anexos SA began as a family business, with a solid philosophy of progressing with passion and building perpetual relationships, which has allowed them to write this story full of positive experiences together with the people who make up each of the brands they represent in the country with a corporate culture of high learning that makes our teams develop and feel committed to the organization.

The company that started as a dream today has a commercial and service network with 33 points nationwide, where respect, responsibility, transparency, union, innovation and equality prevail, values ​​that have guaranteed its success. for six decades, currently allowing it to be a benchmark in the automotive industry.

