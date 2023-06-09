Home » U.S. Cross-Party Lawmakers Urge Li Jiachao to be Banned from Attending the APEC Summit in the U.S.- Radio Free Asia
U.S. Cross-Party Lawmakers Urge Li Jiachao to be Banned from Attending the APEC Summit in the U.S.- Radio Free Asia

  1. U.S. cross-party lawmakers urge Li Jiachao to be banned from attending APEC summit in U.S. radio free asia
  2. The United States wants to give the green light, but cross-party lawmakers object to inviting sanctioned Li Jiachao to attend the APEC summit RFI – Radio France Internationale
  3. Bipartisan members of Congress urge U.S. secretary not to invite Hong Kong chief executive to APEC summit Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
  4. US lawmakers object to inviting Li Jiachao to attend APEC meeting DW
  5. Cross-party lawmakers urge the Biden administration to ban the sanctioned Hong Kong chief executive from attending the APEC summit-International-Instant International| Sin Chew Daily
