Under 20 World Cup, Italy is in the final! South Korea beat 2-1, Pafundi’s jewel was decisive

Italy-South Korea 2-1: the match report
Italy U20 (4-3-1-2) desplanches; Zanotti (67′ Faticanti), Ghilardi, Guarino, Turicchia; Young (81′ Fontanarosa), Prati, Casadei; Baldanzi (81′ Pafundi); Esposito (81′ Montevago), Ambrosino (88′ Fiumanò). All. Nunziata.
South Korea U20 (4-2-3-1): Joon-Hong Kim; Seok-Hyun Choi (90′ Hwang), Hyun-Bin Park (88′ Bae), Ji-Soo Kim, Sang-Yun Kang, Yong-Hak Kim (62′ Hak), Seung-Won Lee, Jun-ho Bae, Young-kwang Cho, Seong-Jin Kang; Young-Jun Lee. All. Eun-jung Kim.
Gol: 14′ Casadei, 23′ Lee (R), 86′ Pafundi
Warnings: Ambrosino, Zanotti, Kim Ji-Soo, Park, Faticanti