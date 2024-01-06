Box van blown up in Wels: witnesses wanted

During the incident, several young people damaged a van with a pyrotechnic object on Welser Traunaustraße.

At this time there were around 80 people in the immediate vicinity of the crime scene. The police are now asking for the help of witnesses present at this incident:

Are there any cell phone videos that show the crime scene shortly before or after the crime?

Witnesses who are still in possession of relevant cell phone videos should please contact the Wels-Dragonerstrasse police station on Tel. Report 059133 4191.

