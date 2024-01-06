Home » Box van blown up in Wels: witnesses wanted
News

Box van blown up in Wels: witnesses wanted

by admin
Box van blown up in Wels: witnesses wanted

During the incident, several young people damaged a van with a pyrotechnic object on Welser Traunaustraße.

At this time there were around 80 people in the immediate vicinity of the crime scene. The police are now asking for the help of witnesses present at this incident:

Are there any cell phone videos that show the crime scene shortly before or after the crime?

Witnesses who are still in possession of relevant cell phone videos should please contact the Wels-Dragonerstrasse police station on Tel. Report 059133 4191.

ePaper

Read the ePaper now!

Read the daily ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – browse through it digitally now!

to the e-paper

info By clicking on the icon you can add the keyword to your topics.

info By clicking on the icon you open your “my topics” page. You have saved 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you can remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the topic to your topics.

See also  Puerto Rican Woman and Three Grandchildren Killed in Tragic Traffic Accident Caused by Unlicensed 15-Year-Old Driver

You may also like

Recipe for meatballs from cook Ella Ivanova

They rescue a woman and her four children...

The PAE in Yopal has been contracted, 14,300...

[Learn thoughts, strengthen party spirit, focus on practice...

Is social media making us more liars? Maybe...

Frightening moments in the MasterChef All Star finale!...

Peak and plaque in Medellín Tuesday, January 2,...

[New era, new journey, new great achievements, high-quality...

US debt creates instability

Yaya Tekiyatou: 11 goals alone… in a match...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy