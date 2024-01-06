From the suicidal model to Clinton’s threats to Vanity Fair, the new files on the Epstein case: “Minors to the powerful to blackmail them”

New nomi and other embarrassing details linked to characters in the orbit of Jeffrey Epstein. More news comes from the second tranche of declassified documents and judicial documents linked to the Epstein case. After over 40 files on Wednesday, here are some others 19 filewith thousands of pages of depositions.

Five years after his suicide in the cell while he awaited trial for trafficking of minors, new details emerge on the matter. Like those concerning Bill Clintonaccording to what he says Virginia Giuffre (Epstein’s great accuser) in an email to a journalist from Daily Mail: the former president of the United States would have entered the offices of Vanity Fair and he would have “threatened” staff to not publish articles about his good friend Jeffrey’s sex trafficking. In the papers the former president is described as someone who “had traveled with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell (his girlfriend, ndr) and that he could have information on conduct” of the financier and his accomplice.

Unpublished details also arrive on the matter concerning the top model russo-kazaka Ruslana Korshunovadead suicidal at 20 years old, under suspicious circumstances, in 2008 falling from the ninth floor of his apartment near Wall Street. Turns out he had flown on the infamous jet two years earlier.”Lolita Express” by Jeffrey Epstein for a trip to his Caribbean island of Little St. James, the scene of barley e sexual encounters between VIPs and minors.

A document also seems to shed light on the purposes of the financier’s trafficking of teenagers. According to what we read, Epstein offered a girl, identified in a 2014 document with the pseudonym “Jane Doe 3“, to “numerous eminent American politicianspowerful business executives, foreign presidentsa well-known Prime Minister and other world leaders“, with the aim of “gratiating them” for his financial activity but also “to obtain potential blackmail information“. Information that he obtained by having the teenager tell him about it details of sexual encounters. However, the document does not name the VIPs. The young woman was first contacted by Maxwell in 1999, when she was only 15 years. Like her, dozens of other minors.

The names that continue to attract attention are those of Bill Clinton, Donald Trump. He was born in Prince Andrew, into which an anti-monarchist political group, Republic, has called for new investigations. Among the new names of the “customers”, those of appear Leslie Wexnerthe retail titan behind it Victoria’s Secret, The Limited and other chain stores. Or the billionaire Glenn Dubinof the former US ambassador and governor of New Mexico Bill Richardson and the former senator George Mitchell. All, however, deny their involvement.

