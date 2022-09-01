Home World World Meteorological Organization: La Niña will continue until the end of the year, wildfires in the western United States may increase, and central agriculture will be damaged – warning! – cnBeta.COM
by admin
The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) predicts that La Niña will continue until the end of this year, which will be the first time this century that a “triple” La Niña has occurred, that is, three consecutive years of La Niña.La Niña has strengthened over the eastern and central equatorial Pacific in recent weeks as trade winds have increased, the World Meteorological Organization said on Wednesday. It is reported that La Niña refers to the phenomenon of continuous and abnormal cooling of sea surface temperature in the eastern and central equatorial Pacific Ocean, also known as anti-El Niño.

The agency warned that a “triple” La Niña does not mean global warming is easing.

“La Niña for three years in a row is very rare. Its cooling effect has temporarily slowed the rise in global temperatures, but it will not stop or reverse the long-term warming trend,” said WMO Secretary-General Petri Taalas express.

It is understood that La Niña usually leads to more Atlantic hurricanes, less rainfall in the western United States and more wildfires, and the central United States will suffer agricultural losses. Research shows that for the US, La Niña will cost more than El Niño.

Scientists say the burning of coal, oil and natural gas is causing climate change.

