Ezra Miller, star of the DC superhero movie The Flash great influence. According to a recent survey from Morning Consult, nearly 80 percent of those surveyed were opposed to the release of a film starring Ezra Miller — 42 percent thought it would be canceled entirely; 33 percent thought it would be delayed and replaced. Only 14% thought it should be released as originally planned.

access: Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

The survey was conducted Aug. 13-14, 2022, among a sample of 2,210 U.S. adults.

Another questionnaire for the survey looked at perceptions of “tainted entertainers,” whether studios released films starring people accused of widespread misconduct, whether they supported or opposed the conduct. The data shows that as many as 70% of people believe that all publicity scenes of related artists should be deleted; 72% of people believe that it should be officially announced to cut off all future cooperation with related artists; and 68% of people support the company to issue a statement condemning the actor.

Between the scandal-plagued Miller and the DC Universe’s ambitious plans for the future, Warner Bros. appears to be in an awkward position, and while Miller has apologized for their actions, given the gravity of the allegations, it’s not what’s called” Gold Medal of Exemption”.