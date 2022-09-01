On September 1, Su Wei, deputy secretary-general of the National Development and Reform Commission, said at a press conference that solving the problem of “one old and one small” is an important manifestation of the people-centered development philosophy. It is related to the implementation of the national strategy to actively respond to an aging population and the three-child birth policy, the fulfillment of the major livelihood commitments of the country during the 14th Five-Year Plan, and the happiness of thousands of households.

In recent years, the state has formulated plans, issued policies, and established mechanisms at the macro level. Planning policies such as the “14th Five-Year Plan for the Development of the National Aging Cause and the Elderly Service System” and “Opinions on Promoting the Healthy Development of Elderly Nursing Services” have also been successively followed. The introduction has created a good environment for the long-term development of the industry. More than 300 prefecture-level cities (districts) across the country have formulated an overall solution for “one old and one small”, integrating resources in an all-round way, and providing “real money” such as land, housing, finance, investment and financing, and talents. policy package to promote the high-quality development of elderly care services.

Su Wei said that the policies and measures introduced this time mainly focus on the prominent problems facing the current pension and childcare service industry, adhere to the problem orientation, provide targeted relief and support, and provide strong support for the sustainable development of the industry. The National Development and Reform Commission mainly implements it from three aspects:

The first is to play a good investment “combination punch”.Today’s investment is tomorrow’s supply. We will comprehensively use monetary policy tools such as investment within the central budget, local government special bonds, and special re-loans for inclusive pensions to support the construction of elderly care service facilities and project operations, and give full play to the role of investment in “four liang” to drive local government investment and development. Expand social investment. In addition, by replacing investment with a mechanism, encouraging local governments to give priority to public construction and private construction and guiding institutions with strong operational capabilities to participate in facility construction and operation can also effectively reduce the pressure on institutional investment.

The second is to encourage social forces to participate.The elderly care service industry is in the early stage of development, and the sustainable development of the industry requires extensive participation from all parties to realize the integrated development of diversification, diversification and multi-format. In recent years, the National Development and Reform Commission has actively guided the participation of state-owned, private, for-profit, and non-profit entities, encouraged the development of home-based community institutions, online and offline services and other diversified services. Promote the integrated development of housekeeping and nursing care for the elderly. In the next step, we will encourage and guide housekeeping enterprises to actively participate in standardized home-based care services for the elderly, so as to effectively improve the level of community-based home care services. All localities should also explore appropriate support for domestic enterprises participating in nursing care services for the elderly.

The third is to strengthen the training of professional talents.The elderly care service industry is a people-centered industry. It is people who provide services, and the objects of service are also people. The key to the long-term healthy development of the industry also lies in people. At present, it is necessary to solve the real problem of brain drain in the development of the industry, and also consider the long-term strategy of personnel training and use. Therefore, it is necessary to strengthen the combination of “soft” and “hard”, and actively promote the construction of training bases for the integration of production and education by relying on vocational colleges and leading enterprises in the field of nursing and nursing. Level-skilled talents to promote the solution of difficult problems in the industry.