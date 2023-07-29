Home » IESS provided 72 thousand services in Chone
News

IESS provided 72 thousand services in Chone

by admin
IESS provided 72 thousand services in Chone

So far in 2023, the hospital of the Ecuadorian Institute of Social Security (IESS), in Choneattended 48,561 patients for Outpatient Consultation and 24,436 for Emergency.

He IESS Chonewith 38 years of experience and 319 employees, including administrative and medical staff, provides health coverage to more than 133,000 policyholders in the northern area of manabí.

He IESS in this hospital includes patients of Chone, TosaguaFlavio Alfaro, Bolívar, Sucre and st vincentEl Carmen, Junín, Jama and flints.

Andy Mendoza, administrative director of the hospital, said that they have a wide range of specialists in the clinical and surgical branch, outpatient consultation, emergency and physical rehabilitation.

Also in early and neurological stimulation, dentistry, clinical laboratory and hospitalization, according to a press release from the IESS de Chone hospital.

From January to July 18, 2023, the unit carried out 207,438 laboratory exams77.788 physical therapies1.292 surgeries and delivered 151,144 drug prescriptions.

The health home has a 60% supply of medicine, offers second-level medical services, Monday through Friday from 07:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. external consultation and 24 hours to emergencies.

Raúl C., beneficiary of a gastroenterology procedure, stated that he is satisfied with the attention that Dr. Landy and her entire team provided me at the IESS Chone hospital.

To schedule medical appointments, users can call call center dialing 140, through the website: iess.gob.ec, or approaching the health home at Admission areahighlighted the IESS in a press release.

See also  A man was murdered in the main park of Pitalito

You may also like

these are the most frequent robberies with artificial...

Citizenship income, Conte: “Cancelled with a text message...

Retirees in uncertainty before resolutions of the IESS...

American Actress Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Terrifying Experience...

The outperformance of emerging markets? According to RBC...

Google.org and Éxito come together to strengthen inclusion

Mali’s economy has shown signs of resilience despite...

VinFast challenges Tesla with premium vehicles at discounted...

Changes in land use can cause emergencies in...

The Smallest Details on the Biggest Screen: How...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy