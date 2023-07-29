IESS provided 72 thousand services in Chone

So far in 2023, the hospital of the Ecuadorian Institute of Social Security (IESS), in Choneattended 48,561 patients for Outpatient Consultation and 24,436 for Emergency.

He IESS Chonewith 38 years of experience and 319 employees, including administrative and medical staff, provides health coverage to more than 133,000 policyholders in the northern area of manabí.

He IESS in this hospital includes patients of Chone, TosaguaFlavio Alfaro, Bolívar, Sucre and st vincentEl Carmen, Junín, Jama and flints.

Andy Mendoza, administrative director of the hospital, said that they have a wide range of specialists in the clinical and surgical branch, outpatient consultation, emergency and physical rehabilitation.

Also in early and neurological stimulation, dentistry, clinical laboratory and hospitalization, according to a press release from the IESS de Chone hospital.

From January to July 18, 2023, the unit carried out 207,438 laboratory exams77.788 physical therapies1.292 surgeries and delivered 151,144 drug prescriptions.

The health home has a 60% supply of medicine, offers second-level medical services, Monday through Friday from 07:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. external consultation and 24 hours to emergencies.

Raúl C., beneficiary of a gastroenterology procedure, stated that he is satisfied with the attention that Dr. Landy and her entire team provided me at the IESS Chone hospital.

To schedule medical appointments, users can call call center dialing 140, through the website: iess.gob.ec, or approaching the health home at Admission areahighlighted the IESS in a press release.

