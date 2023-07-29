these are the most frequent robberies with artificial intelligence

Given the advancement of this technology, cybercriminals have come up with new ways to defraud.

Since its appearance, artificial intelligence has managed to position itself as a powerful tool to the point of revolutionizing industries in the current era, since many technology companies have made the decision to implement it.

Through artificial intelligence, the daily tasks of users are simplified. It also performs recommendation algorithms, which suggest personalized products and content.

Artificial intelligence has several people worried about the constant cybercrime.

This technology has the ability to process and analyze large amounts of data at fast speeds, leading to significant advances in different professions.

However, it has also brought many risks, such as scams, which is why artificial intelligence has proven to be a double-edged sword, because it can be used to improve people’s lives, it can also be exploited. in cybercrime.

Artificial Intelligence Scam Methods:

Identity fraud

Scammers can perfect digital spoofing, to impersonate real people online. This can lead to serious consequences, such as damage to the victim’s reputation or loss of money.

Investment and trading scams

Artificial intelligence algorithms can also be used to manipulate finances and thus carry out investment scams. Cyber ​​criminals can use bots to spread false information and mislead investors.

Phishing

Phishing emails are one of the most used to scam people; however, with the growth of artificial intelligence, scammers can make emails appear more authentic and personalized. For this reason, clicking on malicious links is not recommended.

Tech support scams

Scammers can catch AI-powered chatbots for the purpose of impersonating tech support agents. This technology can trick people into thinking that the devices are infected with viruses.

So they could clone your voice with artificial intelligence

The National Police has already issued a warning about the use of voice notes through WhatsApp and other social networks as a resource used by criminals to execute their scams.

This is because there are already criminals who can take advantage of photos, videos and audios to manufacture false voice notes with artificial intelligence, which are used to steal from a social network user. This is because cybercriminals take advantage of digital platforms to profile their victim and with the information they manage to collect, the deception is executed.

Cybersecurity experts point out that thanks to AI it is now much easier to create audios that perfectly imitate a person’s voice, in addition, they warned that there are currently scammers who are spending several hours to generate increasingly credible recordings.

As a result of this situation, the authorities have indicated that at this time it is very important to be very careful with voice notes that are sent through WhatsApp or social networks. This is because criminals need to collect as much audio from a person as possible in order to have the raw material the AI ​​requires to generate fake voice memos.

On the other hand, cybercriminals are trying to clone the voice of their victims by recording telephone calls made to them, therefore it is also very essential to be careful with the information provided by telephone communication.

Thus, the main recommendation to avoid falling ‘into the clutches’ of fraudsters is to adopt measures to prevent third parties from accessing personal data, photos, videos and audio that are present on social networks or other platforms, in order to prevent criminals have inputs that can be used in an eventual scam.

