In the month of August in the Eurozone manufacturing activity worsened with the SME index calculated by S&P Global marks 49.6 against the preliminary 49.7. “Ailing euro area producers saw a further sharp decline in production in August, which means that production fell for three consecutive months, increasing the likelihood of a decline in GDP in the third quarter. Forward-looking indicators suggest that the decline could intensify – potentially markedly – in the coming months, which means that the risk of recession has increased, ”analysts note.