Home Business Eurozone: manufacturing PMI at 49.6 points in August
Business

Eurozone: manufacturing PMI at 49.6 points in August

by admin

In the month of August in the Eurozone manufacturing activity worsened with the SME index calculated by S&P Global marks 49.6 against the preliminary 49.7. “Ailing euro area producers saw a further sharp decline in production in August, which means that production fell for three consecutive months, increasing the likelihood of a decline in GDP in the third quarter. Forward-looking indicators suggest that the decline could intensify – potentially markedly – in the coming months, which means that the risk of recession has increased, ”analysts note.

See also  Tlc: Ascani, "for the development of ultra-broadband to reduce conflicts between operators and focus on convergence",

You may also like

From January to July this year, the stabilization...

Discography, revenues up 18.1% in the first half...

iPhone 14 Pro punch hole or variable pill...

Hacker, attack on Eni after the GSE. Maximum...

Global New Energy Vehicle Frontiers and Innovative Technologies

Negative start in Europe with all major indices...

The stock exchanges today, September 1st. Tension on...

iPhone 14 Pro punch hole or variable pill...

China hostage to zero Covid policy: private manufacturing...

Vanke A’s second-quarter profit exceeds 10 billion yuan,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy