Seize the opportunity of RCEP to boost the high-quality development of foreign trade

Since RCEP took effect one year ago, CCPIT has taken many measures to help enterprises reduce tariff costs

Xiamen DailyNews (Reporter Li Xiaoping) A few days ago, the regional comprehensive economic partnership agreement (RCEP), which covers the world’s most populous and largest economic and trade agreement, ushered in the first anniversary of its entry into force. According to statistics, in 2022, CCPIT Xiamen will issue more than 100,000 certificates of origin, commercial certificates, free sales certificates, export commodity brand certificates and other certificates for enterprises, a year-on-year increase of 3.81%; it will issue RCEP preferential certificates of origin for enterprises A total of 1,699, involving an amount of 554 million yuan, saved more than 8 million yuan in tariff costs for enterprises; the annual number of certificates and certification visas accounted for more than half of the total visa volume of the province’s trade promotion system.

Over the past year, in order to help Xiamen foreign trade enterprises seize the development opportunities of RCEP, Xiamen Council for the Promotion of International Trade, based on the needs of enterprises, precisely focused on RCEP rules of origin, tariff concessions and other related policies, and adopted a combination of online and offline methods to hold a number of RCEP series Special training to improve the understanding and ability of enterprises to use RCEP policies and preferential measures; sort out the difficulties of enterprise declaration, open a special service hotline and business exchange platform, deeply analyze RCEP trade opportunities and risk warnings, and guide enterprises to seize RCEP development opportunities and enjoy Policy dividends promote the high-quality development of Xiamen’s foreign trade and economic cooperation.

By continuously improving the level of commercial legal services, we provide enterprises with commercial legal services covering the entire chain before, during and after the event. In the past year, the Municipal Council for the Promotion of International Trade issued various early warning information in a timely manner, covering nearly 70 countries and regions; held a number of online and offline legal business lectures and trainings, and carried out the activity of “legal services entering hundreds of enterprises and benefiting thousands of enterprises”; last December For the first time, it undertook the rotation work of the national comprehensive foreign-related legal service platform, and launched the “Trade Law Connect” Xiamen service month activity.

At the same time, actively improve the level of trade facilitation, further optimize the handling process, improve the efficiency of certificate issuance, and help enterprises stabilize orders and expand markets. According to statistics, 78,290 general certificates of origin will be issued in 2022, a year-on-year increase of 2.8%, and the visa amount will be 53 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 28%; 14,385 preferential certificates of origin will be issued, a year-on-year increase of 30.3%, and the visa amount will be 5.83 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 24%. %, about 290 million yuan in tariff reduction and exemption for enterprises.

In the second half of 2022, the demand for outreach will pick up. The Municipal Council for the Promotion of International Trade will help enterprises to facilitate customs clearance of exhibits abroad through ATA certificates. Last year, a total of 132 ATA certificates were issued, a year-on-year increase of 528.6%. With the optimization and adjustment of the epidemic prevention and control policy, the upsurge of going abroad to grab orders has emerged in various places. Xiamen has also issued support policies to encourage enterprises to explore the international market. The Municipal Council for the Promotion of International Trade will help “hundreds of exhibitions and thousands of enterprises expand their markets” with better, efficient and convenient services.