Inter are working on Arnautovic: the Austrian’s prices are growing after Lukaku

There is also Marko Arnautovic in the list of forwards that Inter evaluate for after Lukaku. The Austrian, who was at the Pinetina the year of the treble with Mourinho on the bench, is very attracted by the prospect of returning to Milan because he would fight to win the Scudetto again. And also the managers of viale della Liberazione are interested in the Bologna center forward: he is one of the profiles who, together with Balogun and Taremi (further away from Morata and Beto), is considered among the candidates to take the Belgian’s place. Convincing Bologna to sell him, however, will not be easy: Roma have already tried in this market session, but without success. Known, his men in the market and Motta absolutely do not want to sell him except in the face of an “indispensable” proposal. Will Inter be able to formulate it? Arnautovic is a first striker who, due to his characteristics, would be appreciated by Inzaghi who first asked for Morata and then Taremi. If the negotiation becomes hot, we will understand soon, perhaps already in the next few hours/days, because Inter would like to complete the squad before the start of the championship.

