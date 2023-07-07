Inter, Frattesi official: “Impressed by the fans, I didn’t think about it for a moment” – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

The midfielder arrives at the Nerazzurri after a very long head-to-head with Roma, which did not go beyond his initial offer

The soap opera Davide has also officially closed Frattesi. In these minutes l’Inter announced the signing of the midfielder born in ’99 from Sassuolo on loan with obligation to buy. In recent days the head to head with the Roma, remained firm in its positions, then the attempted insertion of the Milan – as told by the agent – which however turned out to be late. Eventually Frattesi became a new Nerazzurri player.

Here is the first interview as an Inter player with the club’s official channels:

Why did you choose Inter? “Turning around (towards the bulletin board and the cups, ed) is enough to understand the importance of this club. It all started a year and a half ago, when I played against Inter and I was really impressed by the stadium and the fans For me it is a very important factor, so I didn’t think about it for a moment when this opportunity presented itself to me”.

What do you expect from this experience and what do you think you can give to Inter? “I certainly hope to win some trophies. I will put my commitment, seriousness and hopefully some goals too”.

Thanks to the national team, you already know some new teammates. “Yes, they’re all very good guys. I’ve known Alessandro Bastoni for a long time, born in 1999 like me, because we’ve done the whole process of the national youth teams together. I can’t wait to be his partner at club level as well.”

You’ve always done well against Inter, is it true that you received Marotta’s compliments at the end of the game the last time you played at San Siro? “It’s true, it was exciting because receiving compliments from an executive of that caliber is an important recognition. This was also a factor in my choice”.

Will your arrival at Inter strengthen a high-quality midfield, will it also be a great opportunity for you to grow? “Definitely yes, I will play alongside champions and I can only ‘steal’ something from them during training, trying to take the positive things and then bring them back on the pitch. It will be an honor and a pleasure for me.”

The first league match will be at the San Siro against Monza, a team you’ve also played for. “It’s a team where I have left my heart and where I have many friends: it will certainly be a very important double emotion for me”.

What is the effect of playing in a stadium with fans as warm as San Siro? “As an opponent it was difficult, but as an Inter player it will be a further motivation. I can’t wait to score a goal and celebrate under the curve.”

