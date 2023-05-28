Inter, Inzaghi: ‘Beating Atalanta was more important for the club than the final against City’ | First page

“I am very happy and satisfied for the Champions League. Tonight was the most important match of 18 played in the last 57 days. Honor to this group, we listened little and worked a lot. Now we have to rest, recover some injuries (tonight D’Ambrosio came out with a little problem, ed) in the hope of having them with Manchester City. Skriniar he’s recovering well, let’s see if he’s ready for the final”. So Simone Inzaghi told colleagues about Sky Sport immediately after the home victory over Atalanta (3-2), which was worth the mathematical qualification in Champions League.

Is Lukaku changing the hierarchies up front?

“This, in view of the final, we will see. I have always chosen for the good of the team. I’ve always alternated the strikers in recent weeks”

Are you preparing anything in particular about City?

“We know them, it is the most important team in the world. They are favorites and we will play it with a lot of confidence. They have 24-25 players each stronger than the other. For our club, however, this one with Atalanta was the most important of these remaining finals. If we think about where we were 7-8 games ago, we did a great job”

A judgment on Onana?

“As soon as he arrived he tried to impose himself, he is a great goalkeeper. I’m happy for him, he’s a great guy. I knew him, he has great experience but also a great man. He didn’t bat an eye even when he was on the bench and maybe he wanted to play”