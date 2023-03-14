10
- Inter, Marotta: “Lukaku? An anomalous season. He’ll return to Chelsea in June” Tuttosport
- Inter, Marotta confirms Inzaghi: “His future cannot be decided today. Concentration is needed” – Sportmediaset Sport Mediaset
- Inter, Marotta: “Lukaku? Annual loan, regardless of performance, he will return to Chelsea” ALL WEB market
- Marotta and Lukaku’s future: “He’ll return to Chelsea whatever his performance” Fantasy football ®
- Inter, Zhang can pay Lukaku bis Tuttosport
- See full coverage on Google News