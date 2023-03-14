Mother-in-law wants to parasitize her Netflix account!Wife is ashamed to watch “Peak of Physical Fitness” for fear of being peeped 3 steps to teach you to lock the little secret of blushing

Many users bid with friends and colleaguesstreaming videoplatformNetflixAccounts, shared accounts, but recently a wife complained that due to the “mistake” of the “pig teammate” husband, the mother-in-law accidentally learned that the two had applied for a Netflix account, and asked her for the account password and wanted to be “only”parasite“, which made the wife very distressed, worried that her mother-in-law would peep at her drama records.

“How to politely refuse my mother-in-law to parasitize Netflix?” A wife asked through Dcard, bluntly said that because her husband casually shared with her mother-in-law the benefits of using a Netflix account to watch dramas, her mother-in-law wanted to become a “parasite” and asked her for the Netflix account password for the second time. The wife is quite troubled.

The wife bluntly said that she usually pays for the Netflix account, and it is inevitable that she feels a little unbalanced, “Besides, my husband didn’t pay the money, and he dared to borrow flowers to offer Buddha, and when he didn’t want my in-laws to use my account, I found out that I was chasing “The Peak of Physical Fitness”. Kind of drama XD”, she distressedly asked for help online, “Can you refuse it with the saying that only family members who live together can share accounts?”

“Peak of Physical Fitness” is a competitive reality variety show co-produced by Netflix and MBC. The show invites one hundred contestants with strong physique. The “body” with the strongest and most perfect body. Picture / taken from Netflix

After the post was exposed, many people commented that the problem was with the “pig teammate”, “The first step is to seal your husband’s mouth, and everything else is easy to talk about”, “Ask your husband to open a family account and take care of everyone. People, you don’t have to pay the fee anymore”, “The best way is to ask your husband to buy it by himself~”.

For worrying about being watched by the mother-in-law, someone in the know gave a clever plan, saying that “the account can be re-set in the account, and no one will find out what you watch again”, “say that Netflix will catch (parasites) now and call her herself Do one! It doesn’t cost much”, “Shared accounts can be locked with individual passwords! There are also independent viewing records”, “The password for the avatar lock you often watch, at least you can take care of your privacy, if you don’t want to let them use it, just use it. The four avatars are all filled with (account) lock passwords, and you can’t even look at them without the password.”

“United News Network” measured how to use 3 steps to lock individual Netflix users in the account:

Step 1: Log in to the Netflix account, go to the user list, go to the “User and Parental Control” column, and click to change “User Lock”.

Picture / taken from the mobile phone screen

Step 2: After entering the Netflix password, you can enter to set the individual user settings to lock the PIN code.

Picture / taken from the mobile phone screen

Step 3: Enter a 4-digit PIN code to lock each account, that is, each time you log in to the user account, you must enter the 4-digit PIN code to log in and watch.

Picture / taken from the mobile phone screen

The Netflix subscription plan provides 1 to 4 people to watch at the same time, which are 270 yuan for the basic plan (1 person), 330 yuan for the standard plan (2 people) and 390 yuan for the advanced plan (4 people). Subscription fee reductions vary from region to region, with a drop of up to 50%, but Taiwan is not included in the price reduction list.

In recent years, Netflix has set the goal of “combating parasitic accounts (shared accounts)”. “United News Network” has comprehensively sorted out Netflix’s official measures to prevent shared accounts, including (through IP addresses, device identification codes, and logins with Netflix accounts device-related account activities, etc.) Confirm that the log-in is a user account, and return to the “Main Location” link every 31 daysWiFiIf you are absent for a long time, you can apply for a 7-day temporary code. The relevant measures are complicated and do not meet user expectations, causing user rebound.

