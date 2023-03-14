It is a tiny seed with an extraordinary chemical composition. Its beneficial effects on the body are incredible; an elixir of well-being and health for the whole organism.

Chia seeds have conquered the Italian market for some time now; they are used both naturally, but also as thickeners and egg substitutes in sweet preparations. Their chemical composition is extraordinary.

A concentrate of well-being in a tiny seed

In addition to having an exceptional amount of fiber, about 80% of its nutrients, they also contain a lot of fatty acids good omega three and for this reason, together with other dried fruit such as walnuts, they become fundamental for prevent the most serious pathologies affecting the cardiovascular system. In fact, those who regularly consume these seeds have been shown to have a lower risk of stroke and heart attack. In addition, the fatty acids contained in Chia seeds are essential to keep them healthy workout your brain and improve blood circulation.

These tiny seeds contain approximately 40% carbohydrates, but more importantly, 20% protein. In fact, these seeds contain highly assimilable proteins made up of the nine most important amino acids for the functioning of our body and are also an almost inexhaustible source of minerals and antioxidants. We find, within them, magnesium, potassium, calcium and phosphorus fundamental elements especially for women after the door. These substances, in fact, strengthen the skeletal system and contribute to the cell phone replacement useful for preventing premature aging.

Chia seeds are an excellent source of antioxidants

Inside the seeds are antioxidants, such as quercetinwhich have remarkable beneficial properties to protect the heart and blood vessels, but also as a prevention of many tumors and neurodegenerative diseases.

Many doctors also recommend them for regulate intestinal motility since their high fiber content is essential for rebalancing the bacterial flora. They are also allies of those who follow a low-calorie diet since their chemical composition gives a sense of satiety lasting over time and this is why nutritionists often prescribe them to accompany mid-morning and afternoon snacks.



A spoonful of Chia seeds is enough to benefit from all its most important characteristics, but be careful: as in everything, it is important to adjust the quantity; an abuse of these seeds, in fact, would lead to an increase in the concentration of intestinal bacteria which would therefore cause gastrointestinal disturbances.

