Inter-Sassuolo, the official formations: Lukaku-Correa for Inzaghi. Lauriente returns from 1′

Hunting for the fifth consecutive victory in Serie A. This is the aim of theInterwhich houses the black beast Sassuolo at the turn of the Champions League Euroderby. Kick-off at 20.45 entrusted to Marcenaro: below are the official line-ups for the match.

Simone Inzaghi re-proposes the championship attack duo Lukaku-Correa. Handanovic is back as owner, in what could be his last match at San Siro, Bellanova and Gagliardini meet again from 1′.

Alessio Dionisi relaunches Laurienté as owner, while the former Pinamonti remains on the bench: Defrel leads the attack.

INTER (3-5-2): Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, De Vrij, Acerbi; Bellanova, Gagliardini, Brozovic, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lukaku, Correa.

Coach: Inzaghi.

Sassuolo (4-3-3): Advice; Toljan, Erlic, Tressoldi, Rogerio; Frattesi, Lopez, Henrique; Berardi, Defrel, Lauriente.

Coach: Dionisi.