Inter, Tuchel wants to keep Pavard: the situation

After landing several hits, both in and out, theInter continues to move on the market to conclude the last operations in view of the new season. The last name for the defensive department is Benjamin Pavard27-year-old right-back owned by Bavaria Monaco. The nerazzurri have offered 25 million for his time card and yesterday, Friday 18 August, there was a new contact between the two clubs.

Inter, the ultimate on Pavard

After the last contact, the gap between Inter’s offer and Bayern’s request is 5 million. The nerazzurri, in fact, have offered 25 million plus bonus, the Bavarians ask for it 30 plus bonuses.

The player gave Maximum availability for the transfer to Inter, so much so that, if the negotiation doesn’t go through, the nerazzurri would take him on a free transfer next summer. Also Pavard did not take the field for Bayern’s first league match against Werder Bremen, despite being on the bench. However, Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel vwants the French ramazing Monaco.

Precisely because he thinks of keeping Pavard, Bayern will send Josip on loan Stanisic, which plays the same role as the French. Despite this, Inter have not been informed of a definitive decision or closure by the Germans, as well as Pavard and his entourage. Therefore, there do not seem to be any definitive decisions by Bayern: the Bavarians want a better offer from Inter, while the player already has an agreement to go and will push again.

