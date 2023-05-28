Inter wins and assists Milan: Lukaku and Lautaro knock Atalanta down, 3-2 and it’s Champions! | A league

Inter beat Atalanta 3-1 with goals from Lukaku, Barella and Lautaro (Pasalic and Muriel’s goals were useless) and not only celebrates themathematical access to the group stage of the next Champions Leaguebut it allows also at Milan to be almost sure thanks to the defeats of Atalanta and Rome.

THE MATCH – Inter’s start leaves everyone breathless, a bit like in the first leg of the Euroderby, but much faster: in three minutes, first Lautaro launches Luke in the prairies and the Belgian deposits on the net after skipping Sportiello, then Stretcher the doubling thunders on the net after a rejection by the same goalkeeper on a diagonal from Dimarco. There would also be room for 3-0 by Calhanogluhowever caught offside on a shot by Acerbi. Drunk protects his goal on Hojlund and Koopmeiners, but Inter lowers the pace and Pasalic strikes a few minutes from the end of the first half for the goal of 2-1. In the second half, Inzaghi’s men regain control of operations and Lautaro and Calhanoglu come close to scoring the third goal, then Lookman and Muriel enter and Atalanta pour forward again, but this time it is Lautarowho discards a Brozovic chocolate after a great job by Lukaku. Muriel he scores the 3-2 with a splendid rebound, but it’s too late. That’s the end, Inter beat Atalanta again after the first leg and the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup and are full of confidence in view of the last two matches of the season: Turin away and the Champions League final against Manchester City.