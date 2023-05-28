Increased presence of the Kosovo police in Zvečan | Info

The presence of members of the Kosovo police has been increased in Zvečan.

Source: Mondo/Goran Sivački

The presence of members of the special Kosovo police was increased in Zvečan this evening, as well as a rapid response unit. During the day, the special forces were present only near the municipal building in Zvečan, and tonight their presence was increased in the town as well.

Several special forces, as well as members of the regular police, are now in front of the Technical School in Zvečan, in the street below the municipality. Children do not go to school, considering that today is a non-working day, but citizens are visibly upset, some media reports.

Let us remind you that yesterday, after the citizens of the north of Kosovo and Metohija tried to prevent the police from entering the municipal premises in Zvečan, Zubin Potok and Leposavic, there was a conflict, in which the police used tear gas, smoke and shock bombs. On that occasion, several Serbs were injured, and the Kosovo police entered the municipal buildings and introduced new mayors.

The violent entry of policemen into the municipal buildings was condemned by the Quinte countries, the European Union, Kfor and EULEX, and requested an immediate cessation of the violent actions of Pristina. Particularly harsh condemnations come from the United States of America. The new president of the Serbian Progressive Party and Minister of Defense Miloš Vučević said today during his first address as the new head of the party that the deployment of units of the Serbian Army along the administrative line is underway.

