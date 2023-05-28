Xu Jiayu, Pan Zhanle, Liu Yaxin, Wenzhou three people compete in the World Swimming Championships_Results_National_Championship

Original title: Xu Jiayu, Pan Zhanle, Liu Yaxin, Wenzhou three players compete in the World Swimming Championships

The 2023 FINA Fukuoka Swimming World Championships will be held in Fukuoka, Japan from July 14 to 30. The Chinese Swimming Association announced on May 25 the list of 41 Chinese swimmers participating in the World Championships. Three swimmers from Wenzhou Xu Jiayu, Pan Zhanle and Liu Yaxin were selected.

Xu Jiayu

Since last year’s Budapest World Championships, Xu Jiayu has been out of battle for a long time, and it was not until the recent National Championship that he “surfaced” again. From the performance point of view, although it is not as good as the peak period, it has basically maintained the level of last season. In China, Xu Jiayu is still the unshakable “first brother”. His time of 52.26 seconds in the men’s 100m backstroke in the National Championship is currently ranked first in the world this year. However, in this event, there are many world swimming masters, and the competition is fierce, and the championship has a lot of variables. Whether Xu Jiayu can realize the “return of the king” is a highlight of this World Championships.

Pan Zhanle

Pan Zhanle, who is only 19 years old, is also exciting. In the national championship, he won the 100-meter freestyle championship with a time of 47.22 seconds, surpassing the Asian record of South Korean player Huang Xuanyou. The winning time at that time was 47.58 seconds. If he can maintain his form, Pan Zhanle will become a strong competitor of Popovich at the Fukuoka World Championships.

Liu Yaxin In recent years, Liu Yaxin has maintained a stable level, which also makes her a frequent visitor to the World Series. Her time of 2:07.35 in the 200-meter backstroke at the National Championship can rank sixth in the world this year. In addition, Liu Yaxin also has a certain ability in the women's 200-meter freestyle event. The World Championships Chinese Legion has all the elites. The list of 41 includes 22 male athletes and 19 female athletes. Olympic champions Wang Shun, Zhang Yufei, Ye Shiwen, Li Bingjie, Yang Junxuan and other famous players are all on the list. Judging from the schedule announced by the FINA, the first half of the competition is diving and synchronized swimming. The swimming competition will be held from July 23 to 30. Source丨Temperature News Reporter丨Ma Zhenzhen

